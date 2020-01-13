Warren Trailing Biden, Sanders in NH, New Poll Shows

Elizabeth Warren has fallen into third place in New Hampshire with just one month to go until the New Hampshire primary, according to a new NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll.

The poll, released Monday, has Joe Biden in first place at 26%, followed by Bernie Sanders at 22% and Warren at 18%. Pete Buttigieg attracts 7% and late entrant Michael Bloomberg 4%.

Bloomberg's name is not on the New Hampshire primary ballot, but he has been running television ads in the state and was included in the survey to identify the level of his support there.

The poll results represent a significant change from a poll in October that showed Warren (25%) and Biden (24%) in a statistical dead heat. But Warren was also polling much higher nationally at that point.

The new poll also found that among Republican voters, President Donald Trump's approval rating appears to be dropping slightly. His approval rating of 76% is down from October (81%) and September (83%).

The percentage of Republican voters who would cast a ballot for Trump remains high, at 79%. Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld each attract just 4% of the vote.

Seventy-seven percent of Democratic primary voters surveyed said they will definitely or probably watch Tuesday night's Democratic debate in Iowa, while less than half of likely Republican primary voters said they'll tune in.

The New Hampshire primary will be held on Feb. 11.

The telephone survey was conducted between Jan. 8-12 by RKM Research and Communications in collaboration with NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston, Franklin Pierce University and the Boston Herald.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4.7 percent for the Democratic voters and plus or minus 4.9 percent for Republican voters.