Watch the Best of DNC Night 2

Night two of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention was full of addresses from some of the nation's most prominent politicians and leaders.

Here are some of the top speeches from Tuesday night:

NY Sen. Chuck Schumer

Speaking in front of the Statue of Liberty, Sen. Chuck Schumer said the statue once stood as a "symbol of freedom" to arriving immigrants and "beacon of hope to the world," but President Donald Trump has "demeaned everything this statue represents," referring to his response to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Former Secretary of State John Kerry attacked Trump's foreign policy, which Kerry himself helped shape under the previous administration, saying he has "broken up" with our allies and written "love letters" to dictators.

"Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and a more peaceful world, and like everything else he inherited, he bankrupted it."

Lawyer and Activist Ady Barkan

In a standout moment at Tuesday, activist Ady Barkan discussed his personal journey as a father and husband battling ALS, a terminal neurodegenerative disease. He spoke strongly of Biden and health care reform.

Former President Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

The former president and first lady spoke of working with Biden to support service members and healthcare workers, and of the tragedies Biden has endured in his personal life – losing son Beau in 2015 and his first wife and young daughter in the 1970s.

"Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together," former President Jimmy Carter said.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell officially endorsed Biden Tuesday night, praising the former vice president as someone who will "restore America's leadership in the world."

Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying he ignored expert advice when he "didn't like it" and waited too long to encourage Americans to wear face masks.

"Donald Trump says we're leading the world, well we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple," he said.

NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, nominated Sen. Bernie Sanders in her 60-second video, stressing the importance of broad progressive priorities and offering her thanks to a "mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States."

Dr. Jill Biden

Appearing in the Wilmington, Delaware, high school classroom where she taught English years ago, Dr. Jill Biden painted the most hopeful and emotional picture of a Biden presidency. She spoke directly to wives, mothers and teachers just like her, describing the devastation she felt watching the coronavirus pandemic ravage the nation.

