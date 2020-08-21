Watch the Best Speeches From Night 4 of the Democratic Convention

Night four of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention was full of addresses from some of the nation's most prominent politicians and leaders.

Here are some of the top speeches from Thursday night:

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the celebrity host for the convention's final night Thursday, took some pointed shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Brayden Harrington

Brayden Harrington, 13, sat in his New Hampshire home and told the world how former Vice President Joe Biden, by speaking about his own experience with a stutter, helped him overcome his own.

"It's really amazing to hear that someone became vice president" despite stuttering, Brayden said. "He told me about a book of poems by Yeats that he would read out loud to practice."

Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old with a stutter, found a friend in Joe Biden, who also suffers from a stutter. “I’m just a regular kid," he said, "and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me more confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life.” Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

The Curry Family

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and wife Ayesha filmed a conversation with their kids about the upcoming presidential election.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his family discuss why they've decided to support Joe Biden in 2020. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

During the fourth night of the DNC, the former 2020 hopeful spoke about the "American Dream" and how Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris can lift the U.S. out of the current economic downturn.

Watch New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sen. Tammy Baldwin's speech Thursday night focused on health care. She spoke about having a preexisting health condition as a child that forced her grandparents, who raised her, to pay out of pocket for a months-long hospital stay.

Watch Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth spoke being injured while serving in the U.S. military, and the emotional toll deployment can take on service members' families.

"Joe Biden understands these sacrifices because he's made them himself," she said, referring to his son Beau serving in the military. "Joe knows the fear military families live because he's felt that dread of never knowing if your deployed loved one is safe."

Watch Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

Andrew Yang

Former 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang said he ran on a platform based on "mathematics and the future," but he says with the acceleration of the coronavirus pandemic that "future" is now.

"Seventy-two percent of Americans believe that this is the worst time we've ever experienced," he said. "We are in a deep, dark hole and we need leaders who will help us dig out."

Watch Andrew Yang’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.o

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke about carrying on the legacy of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis by registering to vote. "Our votes can be our voice," she said.

Watch Keisha Lance Bottoms’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

Author and Historian John Meacham

Author John Meacham slammed Trump, saying he's "more interested in himself than he is in the rest of us."

Watch author John Meacham’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, who has been a Democrat, Republican and Independent, says he votes for a candidate, not a party. The former mayor of New York City compared Trump and Biden's characters and their stance on issues such as immigration and the coronavirus pandemic response, concluding that Trump has "failed the American people catastrophically."

Watch former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.

Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden

Former Vice President and now Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden closed out the last night of the DNC.

Watch Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden’s full address during the fourth night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Footage provided is a mixed feed and is a joint effort by the pool and the DNCC.