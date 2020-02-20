Department of Defense

Department of Defense Communications Hub Reports Likely Data Breach

The branch of the U.S. military that oversees information technology and communications has suffered a potential breach of service members’ personal information

Department of Defense logo
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The branch of the U.S. military that oversees information technology and communications has suffered a potential breach of service members’ personal information, the branch said in letters sent to victims this month.

The letters, dated Feb. 11, told recipients that last May and June, “some of your personal information, including your Social Security number, may have been compromised in a data breach on a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency,” NBC News reported.

The Department of Defense confirmed the authenticity of the letters, but declined to share information on what system was potentially breached or how many service members were potentially affected.

“While there is no evidence to suggest that any of the potentially compromised PII was misused, DISA policy requires the agency to notify individuals whose personal data may have been compromised,” DOD spokesperson Chuck Prichard said in a statement to NBC.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

