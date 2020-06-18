social media

Facebook Removes Trump Ads for Violating ‘Organized Hate' Policy

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 15, 2020.
Michaela Handrek-Rehle/Bloomberg via Getty Images (File)

Facebook removed 88 ads Thursday posted by the accounts of President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign and Vice President Mike Pence that the social media giant said were “violating our policy against organized hate.”

All of the identical ads featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol used by the Nazi party in World War II to identify political dissidents in concentration camps. The ads caught the attention of some Twitter users Thursday who pointed out the symbol's historical significance, NBC News reported.

"Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," a Facebook spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement.

Other ads with identical language featured different images including exclamation points and stop signs. Those ads are still visible in the Facebook ad library.

This article tagged under:

social mediaDonald TrumpFacebookMike PenceTrump campaign
