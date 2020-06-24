Appeals Court Orders Dismissal of Case Against Michael Flynn

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department's decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

With the arguments, the court waded into a power struggle between two branches of government as it weighed what role the judiciary should play when the Justice Department wants to dismiss one of its own cases. It's not only an important legal question but a political one too, given Trump's own personal interest in the case and the potential to undo one of the signature prosecutions from the Russia probe.

The department last month moved to dismiss its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty as part of Mueller's investigation to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period.

Justice Department officials said they concluded that Flynn's interactions with the diplomat, in which the men discussed sanctions imposed on Russia for election interference, were appropriate and that there was insufficient basis for the FBI to interview him. The officials said Flynn's statements to the FBI were not material to the broader counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.

But rather than immediately dismiss the case, Sullivan appointed a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department's position and to consider whether Flynn — who previously admitted guilt but now asserts his innocence — should be held in criminal contempt for perjury. That ex-judge, John Gleeson, said in a filing last week that the move to dismiss the case amounted to an abuse of power.

The dismissal motion is one in a series of steps Attorney General William Barr has taken to scrutinize the Russia investigation and decisions made by both subordinates and predecessors at the Justice Department. He appointed prosecutors to investigate the handling of the Flynn case and the origins of the Russia probe, and overruled a sentencing recommendation for Trump associate Roger Stone that he thought was unduly harsh.