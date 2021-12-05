thomas massie

House Republican Posts Photo of His Family Holding Guns Days After Michigan School Shooting

"Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, R-K.Y

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., walks down the House steps
Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-K.Y., is facing backlash from Democrats after posting a Christmas photo on Saturday of his family smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school.

"Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo," Massie wrote on Twitter.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged last Tuesday in the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, Michigan, which killed four people and left seven others seriously wounded. Investigators allege that Crumbley began shooting after he left a bathroom and that he remained in the school's hallway until he was detained.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

thomas massieKentuckygunsRepublicanOxford High School
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us