After nearly 14 years in the job, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced he's leaving South Florida to be the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Carvalho made the announcement at a news conference Thursday, December 9.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC 6 Impact's Jackie Nespral sat down with the outgoing administrator as separation negotiations are underway in a 3-part interview.

Part 1

Jackie Nespral caught up with Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Alberto Carvalho who has made a lasting impact on our community and the lives of countless students.

Part 2

Jackie Nespral caught up with Alberto Carvalho to discuss the challenges he faced while he led the Miami-Dade Public School System.

Part 3

Jackie Nespral caught up with Alberto Carvalho to reminisce on his tenure leading the Miami-Dade Public School System.