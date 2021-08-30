Jan. 6 Committee to Ask Phone Companies for GOP Lawmakers' Records

The House select committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is preparing to ask telecommunications companies to preserve the phone records of a group of Republican lawmakers, multiple sources confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

The request was first reported by CNN, which said the committee is eyeing the records of Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert, of Colorado; Jim Jordan, of Ohio; Mo Brooks, of Alabama; Madison Cawthorn, of North Carolina; Matt Gaetz, of Florida; Louie Gohmert, of Texas; Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jody Hice, both of Georgia; Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania; and Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, both of Arizona.

The list of lawmakers is still evolving, sources said. The select committee declined to comment.

Brooks tweeted about the report Monday saying that “socialists” and “Pelosi Republicans,” including Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who are members of the committee, are trying to seek his phone records.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.