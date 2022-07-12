The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday used video testimony and live witnesses to lay out the origins of the violence, attempting to show how far-right extremists answered Trump's “call to action” for a big rally in Washington, D.C.
At its seventh public hearing, the Jan. 6 panel not only detailed the plans of extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers ahead of the attack, but also kept its focus on what was happening inside the White House at the time.
Catch up on Tuesday's hearing in the below videos:
Cheney: Trump Tried to Call a Witness After Last Hearing
Ranking member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said at the end of her closing statement that former President Donald Trump "tried to call a witness in our investigation" following the committee's last hearing, which was on June 28.
Cheney said it was "a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings."
Cheney: Trump Not an ‘Impressionable Child' and Responsible for Actions
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the Capitol riot, said at the opening of Tuesday's hearing that the panel has seen a change in how witnesses and lawyers in the Trump orbit approach the committee and are now defending the former president by blaming the "crazies" surrounding him.
Former AG Barr Says He Questioned Trump Over Claims
Former Attorney General William Barr, who previously asserted he told former President Donald Trump that he did not support perpetuating false claims of a stolen election, said in a newly released video that he questioned Trump's ongoing false claims.
Oval Office Meeting Turned Raucous, Aides Say
At Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing investigating the Capitol riot, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., revealed that four days after the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden's victory, a team of former President Donald Trump's advisors paid a visit to the White House for a meeting described as "unhinged," "not normal" and "the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency," according to testimony from people who were present.
Twitter Ex-Employee Testifies Before Committee
GOP U.S. Rep. Voiced Safety Concerns Ahead of Protest
Trump Planned Before Jan. 6 to Direct Crowd to March on Capitol, Draft Tweet Shows
The House committee investigating shared a draft tweet in which Donald Trump planned on explicitly telling his supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, suggesting his comments during a speech outside the White House were not "spontaneous," but in fact pre-meditated and "deliberate."
Former Spokesman Says Oath Keepers Is a Dangerous Militia
Jason Van Tatenhove, the former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, called the organization a dangerous militia that he broke ties with when he heard core members denying that the Holocaust had occurred.