Judge Denies New Trial for Roger Stone

The motion was based on a claim of juror bias

The federal judge overseeing the trial of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone on Thursday denied his motion for a new trial that was based on a claim of juror bias.

Federal District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lawyers failed to demonstrate that a woman selected as a juror was biased against President Donald Trump, failed to disclose those views during jury selection and should not have been allowed to serve.

"The defendant has not shown that the juror lied; nor has he shown that the supposedly disqualifying evidence could not have been found through the exercise of due diligence at the time the jury was selected," the judge said.

