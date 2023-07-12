Legal advocacy groups sue Gov. DeSantis, challenging new immigration laws

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and four other legal advocacy groups are filing a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis challenging the state's new immigration laws.

The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of the Florida Farmworkers' Association, a grassroots immigrants' rights organization.

“Our lawsuit seeks to ensure the fundamental rights and dignity of every individual in the state — regardless of their immigration status,” said Kate Melloy Goettel, legal director of litigation at the American Immigration Council. “No one should live in fear or face discrimination based on their immigration status, their presumed immigration status or the immigration status of their family members.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Senate Bill 1718 went into effect July 1, implementing more stringent legislation regarding immigration.

The advocacy groups' lawsuit against DeSantis is specifically targeted toward Section 10 of the bill, which focuses on the transportation of immigrants into Florida.

The groups are seeking an injunction to stop the enforcement of Section 10.

Section 10 of SB 1718 makes it a third-degree felony to knowingly transport an adult undocumented immigrant into Florida, and a second-degree felony to transport an undocumented minor.

Representatives for the groups called the law “unconstitutional” and “anti-immigrant.”

The bill also made it so that employers with over 25 employees are required to use a federal employment verification system, E-Verify.

SB 1718 made it illegal for employers to knowingly employ undocumented immigrants as well, with penalties of up to one year's probation enforced.

Certain state driver's licenses became illegal in the state. The bill prohibits the issuance of a driver's license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued exclusively to undocumented immigrants are invalid in Florida.

Health care for undocumented immigrants was affected too, as hospitals became required to document whether a patient is a United States citizen and whether the patient is an undocumented immigrant.