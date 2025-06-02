Carollo, Regalado feud takes center stage in Miami's commissioner race

The race to replace the late Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes is winding down and getting heated as a familial feud becomes the focal point in Tuesday’s special election.

“I’m a lifelong public servant,” said Ralph Rosado, who is one of two candidates in the race.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rosado is the former manager of North Bay Village who runs an urban planning consulting business. Among many issues, Rosado said he’s running to fix drainage and affordability issues in District 4.

“We know that home insurance rates have gone up dramatically, the price of groceries have shot up so those aren’t things that the city controls directly, but the city controls your property taxes and I’m going to propose at my first meeting, if elected, eliminating property taxes for seniors,” Rosado told NBC6.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Early voting started Friday for a special election to fill the District 4 seat, left vacant after the death of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes. While people are heading to the polls, tensions are rising between some commissioners. NBC6's Steve Litz reports

Rosado is running against Jose Regalado, the son of former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

The special election for Miami’s District 4 has been marred by lifelong drama between two political families, the Carollos and Regalados.

Carollo has not shied away from showing his support for Rosado.

“Joe Carollo has dropped over a million dollars in 30 days to attack my family, even attack the family of Manolo Reyes and he’s doing this because he wants to stay in power,” said Jose Regalado, the other candidate, who has a background in public policy and has worked on resilience and climate change and is an expert in flood plain management.

Other than continuing Reyes’ legacy, Regalado wants to change the culture in the city.

“Right now, there is a culture of fear, there is a culture of intimidation, residents can’t actually speak up, businesses are being raided and even employees can’t do their jobs,” he said.

Carollo claims he’s the one being attacked.

“It’s not anywhere near the million dollars nor the 2 million that he’s got in a radio ad attacking me,” Carollo said.

“I’m running not just against one person; I’m running against an entire family of politicians that have been sort of political dynasty that people recognize for many decades. It’s helpful that others feel supportive of my campaign, whomever they might be,” Rosado said.

When asked if that included current controversial Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo, Rosado was emphatic in saying he’s running his own campaign.

“I’m a low drama person. I hope to be the voice of reason on the commission,” Rosado said.

Political analysts say there is lots at stake in Tuesday’s election.

“If Joe Carollo does not end up supporting the right candidate, it will impact the balance of power and any hope that he has in reaching three votes on any of the issues that he has before the city would basically disappear,” NBC6 Political Analyst Alex Penelas said.

Miami’s District 4 is comprised of 46,742 registered voters. Regalado has raised $190,870, doubling Rosado’s fundraising efforts, who has raised $79,534.