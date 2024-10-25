Ex-police director Freddy Ramirez endorses James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Former Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez on Thursday announced his support for James Reyes in the race for Miami-Dade Sheriff.

Reyes is the current chief of public safety for Miami-Dade Police and spent 22 of his 25 years in law enforcement with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“We need someone that’s been in that environment, that comes from a reputable agency, that knows what it takes to hold it all together and move forward as we transition with those sheriff powers because remember, we will no longer be the MDPD, this will be the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s office," Ramirez said.

Ramirez lost the top post last year after he shot himself and lost his right eye. He is now a senior advisor to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava and works with the county fire department.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Reyes dismissed concerns that Ramirez's endorsement could hurt his campaign.

“I am not looking at what it does in terms of my campaign," Reyes said. "For me, it is clear that Freddy is a beloved member of this community. I stand with him and truly appreciate that he would have that confidence and belief in me.”

Just recently Republican candidate Rosie Cordero-Stutz received an endorsement from across the aisle from former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

“She’s been 28 years with Miami-Dade Police," he said. "That’s why I’m voting for her because she’s competent.“

Democrat James Reyes and Republican Rosie Cordero-Stutz will face off in November in the race to become Miami-Dade County's first sheriff in nearly 60 years. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports

Stutz has been with Miami-Dade Police for 28 years, starting as a patrol officer, working in robbery and homicide and moving up the ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant, and major to now assistant director.

She also has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“Don’t let party get in the way of the person who is going to provide the safety for you and your family in Miami-Dade County," Levine said.