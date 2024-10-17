On Nov. 5, Florida residents won’t just be voting for president. They will also be deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana, expand abortion protections and more.

Each amendment would need 60% of the vote to pass.

We break them down here. For more information, tune into our NBC6 special The Florida Amendments on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Amendment 1 - Partisan election of Members of District School Boards

The text: "Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot."

What a "yes" vote means: If voters vote yes, come 2026, the school board elections will become partisan. Political parties will be listed next to school board candidates on the ballot. Currently they are not.

Amendment 2 - Right to Fish and Hunt

The text: "Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution."

A "yes" vote means: A "yes" vote supports making fishing and hunting a constitutional right in Florida.

Amendment 3 - Adult Personal Use of Marijuana

The text: "Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date."

What a "yes" vote means: A “yes” vote supports amending the Florida Constitution to include language that would legalize recreational marijuana use for those at least 21-years-old. It would be legal to possess up to three ounces of it and up to an additional five grams of concentrate.

Amendment 4 - Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion

The text: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

What a "yes" vote means: A “yes” vote supports adding the language to the Florida Constitution’s Declaration of Rights. It would end the six-week ban on abortion currently in place, and abortion until viability would be protected in the state constitution.

Amendment 5 - Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions

The text: "Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025."

What a "yes" vote means: In Florida now, homeowners are permitted to reduce by $50,000 the assessed value of their home, which in turn reduces the property tax burden. That $50,000 is divided into two halves, one that applies to taxes that help pay for school districts and the other that applies to taxes that do not. A "yes" vote supports increasing the part of the exemption that applies to non-school taxes consistent with the rate of inflation.

Amendment 6 - Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirement

The text: "Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits."

What a "yes" vote means: A "yes" vote would repeal the part of the State Constitution that requires public financing for campaigns of candidates who agree to campaign spending limits.