Florida Republicans, Democrats Unite on Open Primary Proposal

The parties say the proposal's language is confusing and misleading

Florida’s Democratic and Republican parties are united in opposing a proposed constitutional amendment that would let all voters cast ballots in primary elections.

Lawyers for both parties asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to keep the proposal off the 2020 ballot.

The parties said the ballot language is confusing and misleading.

A group called All Voters Vote gathered enough signatures to have the item placed on next November’s ballot, but the court has to decide whether that ballot language is clear.

If the proposal passes, all voters will be eligible to vote in primary elections for the state Legislature, governor and Cabinet. The top two candidates would then move on to the general election, even if they’re from the same party.

