How Florida Lawmakers Voted on Electoral College Count

Several federal lawmakers from South Florida are on record having serious doubts about the outcome of the Electoral College results.

Early Thursday morning, during a joint session of Congress, lawmakers finished counting the Electoral College votes.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott voted in favor of the decertification of those results. Miami-area Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez joined the Senator in voting for decertification.

Gimenez, just elected to the House of Representatives, released a written statement explaining how he believes certain states violated the U.S. Constitution.

“This election has highlighted the need for many states across the country to undergo important electoral reforms to ensure elections at all levels are fair, secure, transparent and efficient,” the statement read.

Diaz-Balart complained that several states changed election laws in the run-up to last month’s election.

Sen. Marco Rubio broke with his fellow Republicans and voted against the decertification of the votes.

“I think it is a terrible idea at this moment,” Rubio said during the early morning debate on the House floor. “Just hours ago a young lady died in this capital. That means somebody somewhere in this country got a phone call that their daughter was dead."

Miami Democratic strategist Freddy Balsera said Republicans are only doing harm when going down the path of decertifying results of the electoral college.

“I think most Republicans that were thinking about playing this game, continuing this game that Trump has been promoting, saw yesterday that this is a very dangerous game because their lives were at risk yesterday,” he said.