decision 2022

Lin Manuel Miranda Rallies Latino Voters in South Florida Ahead of Midterms

In a flash appearance, the "Hamilton" creator talked up the importance of elections, especially in non-presidential years.

By Steve Litz

Showbiz giant Lin Manuel Miranda dove into South Florida politics and visited Coral Gables Thursday, emphatically backing Democratic candidates.

“The reality is, what happens in Florida affects the rest of the United States," the "Hamilton" creator and "Encanto" composer told a crowd gathered at Books and Books.

“We need to change that mentality,” he said, prancing his way across a small stage in the bookstore’s courtyard. “They’re not smaller races, they are closer races.”

Advocacy group Latino Victory brought the creator of the broadway hit "Hamilton" and others in for the appearance.

NBC 6 Political Analyst Carlos Curbelo says Democrats need the celebrity star power.

“Sure, Hispanics care about immigration, but they also care about education, the economy, inflation, jobs, and Democrats really weren’t connected with Hispanic voters on these issues," he said.

In recent years, Republicans have won over many Latino voters.

On the issues, an NBC News/Telemundo poll shows Latino voters side with Democrats on abortion, health care and concerns in the Hispanic community. On crime and the economy, Latinos lean Republican.

“It’s amazing, it’s really a great opportunity,” said Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Karla Hernandez-Mats, one of the Democrats Miranda supports. “I am just honored that he would think enough of Florida, come out here, and make sure that the voice was there."

