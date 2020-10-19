Miami-Dade Mayoral Candidates Visit Early Voting Sites in Final Stretch of Campaign

The candidates for Miami-Dade mayor decided to tie the local race to the one playing out nationally. And in a county where Democrats top Republicans, the next two weeks are about turning out the vote and hoping for a down-ballot win.

At an early voting site in the Shenandoah neighborhood of Miami, Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava and fellow Democrats danced their way to one of three stops on Monday.

Levine Cava headed into the final stretch of the campaign up in the polls, which should come as no surprise in a county where Democrats outnumber Republicans.

“Everybody needs to get out and vote. Nobody should stay home," Levine Cava said. "Or vote by mail. That is still OK. You need to vote.”

At the county's elections headquarters in Doral, Commissioner Steve Bovo met with supporters in a part of the county he’s expected to do well in, having appealed to Venezuelan and Cuban exiles.

“Now is the time to vote. Don’t wait until Nov. 3. Come out and vote now," he said. "Here at the headquarters, if you have your ballot, you can bring and drop it off or you can physically vote today.”

Bovo has been critical of the current county mayor, also a Republican, for policies during the pandemic that he believes have been onerous on small businesses.

“Our role is fundamental. We need to make sure that we invest in the services that people expect. Fire, police, water and sewer," Bovo said. "Make sure that a park like this to my left is clean and that the grass is maintained.”

Republicans were able to close the gap in voter registrations the last few weeks before the voter deadline. Both campaigns will make visits to other early voting sites through out the week.