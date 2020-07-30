Decision 2020

New Poll Shows Biden Holds Narrow Lead Over Trump in Florida

Florida is expected to be a key swing state in the upcoming presidential election

With just over three months to go before the 2020 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over Republican Donald Trump in the key swing state of Florida, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The Mason-Dixon Florida poll shows 50% of likely general election voters back Biden while 46% support Trump, with 4% undecided.

Biden leads among Democrats (87%-9%), independents (52%-43%), women (53%-43%), Blacks (88%-6%) and Hispanics (56%-39%). Trump leads among Republicans (87%-10%), men (49%-47%) and whites (57%-40%).

Biden also has a healthy advantage in Southeast Florida (65%-31%).

The poll of 625 registered voters was conducted from July 20-23 and included 268 registered Democrats, 255 registered Republicans, and 102 Independent voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

