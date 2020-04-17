Decision 2020

Pete Buttigieg Endorses Joe Biden, Citing Decency in Leadership

Buttigieg told NBC 6 he will work hard to get former Vice President Joe Biden elected in November.

By David Henderson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 19: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six candidates qualified for the third Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, which comes just days before the Nevada caucuses on February 22. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told NBC 6 there is a “leadership vacuum” in the White House. 

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, explained that he feels President Donald Trump is not capable of properly dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Buttigieg told NBC 6 he will work hard to get former Vice President Joe Biden elected in November. He called Florida a critical state in the general election, and he cited climate change policy as a leading reason why he believes the Democrats can turn Florida blue come the fall.

Joe Biden Mar 4

Analysis: Biden’s Stunning Turnabout Remakes Democratic Race

Joe Biden Apr 14

Obama Endorses Biden, Says Former VP Has ‘Qualities We Need’

In the wake of Biden’s massive victory in South Carolina, Buttigieg said he reached a point in his campaign where he needed to step aside to see parts of the vision of his campaign come to life. He referred specifically to what he called Biden’s decency in leadership. 

Buttigieg told NBC 6 he sees several women capable of joining Biden’s ticket as his vice president nominee, including former competitors for the nomination, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as other women across the country.

Buttigieg said he was not given any direct offer to drop out of the race for the White House, but he left open the possibility of serving in a potential Biden Administration.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Joe BidenPete Buttigieg2020 Elections
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us