Pete Buttigieg Endorses Joe Biden, Citing Decency in Leadership

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told NBC 6 there is a “leadership vacuum” in the White House.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, explained that he feels President Donald Trump is not capable of properly dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Buttigieg told NBC 6 he will work hard to get former Vice President Joe Biden elected in November. He called Florida a critical state in the general election, and he cited climate change policy as a leading reason why he believes the Democrats can turn Florida blue come the fall.

In the wake of Biden’s massive victory in South Carolina, Buttigieg said he reached a point in his campaign where he needed to step aside to see parts of the vision of his campaign come to life. He referred specifically to what he called Biden’s decency in leadership.

Buttigieg told NBC 6 he sees several women capable of joining Biden’s ticket as his vice president nominee, including former competitors for the nomination, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as other women across the country.

Buttigieg said he was not given any direct offer to drop out of the race for the White House, but he left open the possibility of serving in a potential Biden Administration.