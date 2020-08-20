Race for Broward County Elections Supervisor Could Cause a Recount

The Broward County Canvassing Board will meet Thursday in Lauderhill to consider a recount in the county race for Supervisor of Elections.

According to the county website, Joe Scott currently leads Chad Klitzman by 607 votes out of a total of 207,595.

State law requires a recount if the results are within a half a percent.

The winner will run elections for the county.

“Based on the current elections returns pertaining to the Supervisor of Elections contest, the Canvassing Board will likely consider ordering a recount as required by Florida law. The proceedings will be open to press,” the board said in a statement.