What You Need to Know About the November 2nd Election

On Tuesday, November 2nd, South Florida voters in several municipalities will be taking to the polls to cast their ballots.

There are several key races to look out for. Among them, is the primary to fill the vacancy left by the late Rep. Alcee Hastings to represent the state's 20th Congressional District. Hastings died earlier this year after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

There are also several municipal seats that will be voted on Tuesday. Residents will decide mayoral races in Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah and Sunny Isles Beach. Several City commission seats are up as well.

Voters in Coconut Grove will cast ballots for village council members.

Miami Beach voters will also cast votes in the highly contentious ballot question over changing the end time for alcohol sales and consumption in Miami Beach’s

The straw poll is designed to get voter opinion on rolling back hours from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., allowing the Mayor and Commissioners to determine policy changes based on the results.

Click to find your closest voting location in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties.