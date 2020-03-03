Mike Bloomberg Rallies Presidential Campaign Supporters at Miami Event

One of the most high-profile names running for the Democratic nomination for President made a stop in South Florida on Tuesday – despite voters in the state still not heading to the polls for another two weeks.

Former New York city mayor Mike Bloomberg spoke at a campaign event in Little Havana, touting himself as the candidate in the race who can beat President Donald Trump in a November battle.

“I know we can beat Trump and bring our country back together,” Bloomberg told supporters at the event, promoting what he said was his ability to appeal to members of both the Democratic and Republican parties as well as Independent voters.

Bloomberg’s visit comes as the field for the Democrats shrunk by two recently – as former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg withdrew in recent days and endorsed another candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The field of candidates is now down to five with the recent moves – a number that could be even smaller by the time Florida casts its votes.

“I think people should vote for me because I’m in it to win it,” Bloomberg said to cheers from supporters, including former Miami mayor and current national co-chair Manny Diaz.

Early voting began in both Miami-Dade and Monroe counties this past Monday and starts in Broward on Saturday.