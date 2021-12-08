Congress

More Than 400 Hill Staffers Demand House Leaders Act After Boebert's Anti-Muslim Remarks

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., suggested in a video that surfaced online last month that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., had been mistaken for a terrorist

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

More than 400 congressional staff members are calling on House leaders to “categorically reject the incendiary rhetoric” in the workplace following the recent anti-Muslim remarks by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

“As passionate public servants, we each have chosen to pursue a career in public service to work towards a better future for our country,” the aides wrote in an open letter to the chamber's leadership. “However, the recent remarks by Rep. Boebert have heightened the climate of Islamophobia on the Hill, creating a feeling of anxiety and fear for many Muslim staff, our families, and communities, and leaving many of us to look to our congressional leaders for support.”

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The letter, a copy of which NBC News obtained Tuesday, was signed by more than 50 Muslim aides. It is being released Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

More Congress Coverage

Congress 15 hours ago

Democrats' New Plan to Raise the Debt Limit Will Rely on Some Help From Republicans

Ilhan Omar Dec 1

Rep. Omar Urges House GOP to Address ‘Anti-Muslim Hatred'

This article tagged under:

CongressLauren Boebert
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us