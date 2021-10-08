National Democrats Seek to Intervene in GOP-Backed Challenge to Mail Voting in Pennsylvania

The Democratic National Committee is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Republicans aimed at curbing the use of mail voting, according to a copy of the filing shared with NBC News.

Fourteen Pennsylvania Republican legislators filed a lawsuit against the commonwealth on Aug. 31, arguing that a 2019 law that expanded access to mail voting to all eligible voters was unconstitutional, according to The Associated Press.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Most of the plaintiffs voted to pass the law two years ago — but since then, many Republicans have followed former President Donald Trump's lead in attacking the method of voting.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.