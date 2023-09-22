NJ Sen. Bob Menendez and wife indicted on federal bribery charges

What to Know NJ Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were indicted by a grand jury on federal bribery charges stemming from their relationship with three businessmen, prosecutors said, including possible dealings with an admitted felon

Prosecutors were said to be looking into whether a businessman who faced more than a dozen counts of bank fraud gave gold bars worth as much as $400,000 to the state's senior senator and his wife

The issue of whether Menendez improperly accepted gold bars is just one part of the investigation. Officials had been looking into whether Menendez improperly took gifts, including use of a Mercedes and a luxury D.C. apartment, from the owners of a business that later won an exclusive government contract

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted by a grand jury on federal bribery charges stemming from their relationship with three businessmen, according to court filings, including possible dealings with an admitted felon.

The indictment was unsealed Friday morning by prosecutors with the Southern District of New York. Prosecutors allege Menendez received cash, gold bars, payments towards a home mortgage, compensation for a low or no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other items of value

The indictment comes after Menendez had been under investigation for more than a year, as prosecutors were said to be looking into whether a businessman who faced more than a dozen counts of bank fraud gave hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold bars to the state's senior senator and his wife, Nadine Menendez. Investigators were also probing his connections and possible gifts he received from a halal meat company that later won an exclusive government contract in Egypt.

Investigators want to know if Menendez, a Democrat, offered to contact the Justice Department to try to help Fred Daibes, a New Jersey developer and one-time bank chairman who was accused of banking crimes. Officials with the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation were looking to find out whether Daibes or his associates gave gold bars worth as much as $400,000 to the senator's wife.

David Schertler, a lawyer for Menendez’s wife, told the Associated Press his client "denies any criminal conduct and will vigorously contest these charges in court.” The senator did not immediately return requests for comment.

Those questions were before the federal grand jury in Manhattan, which heard testimony from witnesses before handing up the indictment. The investigation into the senator is believed to have started back in 2019.

At the time of the gift handoff, Daibes was facing federal bank fraud charges that could have landed him up to a decade in federal prison. The businessman allegedly lied about a $1.8 million loan from Mariner's Bank where he served as chairman.

Sources familiar with the matter say federal prosecutors had been asking if Menendez offered to help support Daibes with his criminal case by contacting Justice Department officials about the case. If the senator did offer to act in exchange for expensive gifts, legal experts say that could be a crime.

"For purposes of the Federal Extortion Act, it makes no difference if the senator took an official act so long as he accepted the money and there was knowledge the money was in exchange for that official influence, even if he never carried out what he had promised he would do," NBC Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos said.

Menendez disclosed his family received the gold bars back in 2020 -- but he disclosed that asset only after the federal criminal investigation was underway.

In 2022, New Jersey's U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to let Daibes plead guilty to one count and serve probation, saying the fraudulent loan was paid back and Daibes had no criminal past.

Sources told News 4 there was no indication U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger or his office were ever contacted by the senator -- but the two men had been close, with Sellinger appointed to the position with the senator's support, and Sellinger previously serving as a campaign fundraiser for Menendez.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office said, "U.S. Attorney Sellinger was recused from the Daibes matter and all activity by the office related to that matter was handled appropriately, according to the principles of federal prosecution."

Federal Judge Susan Wigeton has delayed the bank fraud sentencing for Daibes three times in the last year. Daibes' lawyer has issued denials that he is cooperating against Menendez.

"Of course the government would much rather have a cooperator take the stand raise their right hand and point at the defendant in the courtroom," Cevallos said.

The Democratic senator's spokespeople and his attorney did not respond to phone and email requests for comment earlier this week. Attorneys for Daibes also declined to comment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who is leading the investigation, declined to take questions about the investigation during an unrelated news conference on Tuesday. His spokesperson Nick Biase also declined to comment.

Spokespeople for the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation declined comment as well.

The issue of whether Menendez improperly accepted gold bars is just one part of the investigation. The indictment also alleges that Menendez provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps to secretly help Egypt, including ghost-writing a letter on behalf of Egypt pushing other senators to lift a hold on $300 million in aid to the country.

In April 2020, shortly after meeting with an Egyptian official, authorities allege, Menendez also lobbied then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to increase American engagement in stalled negotiations involving Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to build a dam over the Nile River, a key foreign policy issue for Egypt.

As NBC New York first reported, officials are also looking into whether Menendez or his now wife improperly took gifts, including use of a Mercedes and a luxury D.C. apartment from the owners of a New Jersey business. That business, IS EG Halal, won an exclusive contract with the Egyptian government to perform all Halal meat inspection for the county, even though the firm had no prior experience.

Investigators want to know if Menendez used his position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which oversees billions in aid to Egypt, to help that New Jersey firm get the contract in exchange for gifts.

The indictment also says Menendez provided sensitive U.S. government information and pressured an official as the USDA for helping Hana and the government of Egypt. The court document states Menendez and his wife made a "promise that Menendez would, among other things, use his power and authority to facilitate such sales and financing to Egypt, Hana promised, among other things, to put Nadine Menendez on the payroll of his company in a low-or-no-show job."

A spokesperson for IS EG Halal has issued a denial of ever giving the senator any gifts and said they won the Egyptian contact on their merits. As NBC News first reported, federal investigators seized the phone devices of Wael Hana, the founder and president of IS EG Halal.

A federal court filing shows that in Nov. 2019, the FBI searched IS EG Halal headquarters and Hana’s residence. According to a filing by the Hana’s attorney, Lawrence Lustberg, federal agents at that time seized cellphones, computers, tablets, USBs, business documents, notepads, a photo album, $5,943 dollars in cash, jewelry and Hana’s passport.

Most of those items were later returned to Lustberg two months later.

Menendez previously denied any wrongdoing back in May: "I'm sure it's going to end up in absolutely nothing."

Menendez has been a political prodigy who first won a school board seat at 20 years old. He was subsequently elected mayor of Union City, to the state Assembly and Senate, and later to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he spent more than a decade. In 2006, he was appointed to the U.S. Senate after Jon Corzine resigned to become governor. He was elected to a full term later that year, and re-elected in 2012 and 2018.

In 2015, a federal grand jury indicted Menendez on bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges, alleging that he had accepted gifts from a Florida doctor, Salomon Melgen, in exchange for using his office to benefit that doctor's interests.

His 2017 trial ended in a hung jury, and in early 2018 the government opted not to retry him after a judge threw out some of the counts in the indictment.

The Senate Historical Office says Menendez appears to be the first sitting senator in U.S. history to have been indicted on two unrelated criminal allegations. Menendez faces reelection next year in a bid to extend his three-decade career in Washington as Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate.