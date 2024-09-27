Fact-check: Florida rep says ‘Project 2025 wants to get rid of NOAA,' National Weather Service

As Florida braced for Hurricane Helene, some weather and politics observers were mad about Project 2025.

"Reminder that Project 2025 would dismantle the National Weather Service and NOAA," wrote the League of Conservation Voters on X.

NOAA is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, founded in 1970.

"As Florida prepares for a major hurricane to make landfall this week, don’t forget that Donald Trump’s Project 2025 would eliminate the National Weather Service and NOAA," Brian Tyler Cohen, a liberal YouTube influencer, posted on Instagram.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

We heard a similar statement about Project 2025 from U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., during a Sept. 19 House Oversight Committee hearing.

"Project 2025 wants to get rid of NOAA, wants to get rid of the National Weather Service — the people that tell you the weather and help you prepare for hurricanes," said Moskowitz, a past Florida emergency management director under Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Moskowitz quipped about how hurricane forecasting would function under Project 2025 and a Trump administration.

"Maybe we will just do it with a Magic 8 ball or maybe with a Ouija board. Or maybe we will do hurricane cones like President Trump did, right where he just circled in another state that wasn’t in the cones," Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz’s swipe at Trump referred to a Sharpie-doctored map Trump displayed in 2019, when he falsely said all hurricane models predicted Dorian would hit Alabama. (And Moskowitz wasn’t the first to come up with that Magic 8 ball line.)

Partisan jostling aside, what does Project 2025 say about NOAA and the National Weather Service?

A Moskowitz spokesperson, Keith Nagy, said "while Project 2025 does not call for the complete dismantling of the NOAA, it intends to undermine the agency's independence from the executive branch and eliminate many of its internal departments. Any threats toward the NOAA or NWS jeopardizes life-saving information about hurricanes, heat waves, and other extreme weather events."

A NOAA spokesperson declined to comment.

Project 2025 calls for breaking up NOAA, commercializing forecast operations

Project 2025 is the conservative Heritage Foundation’s policy blueprint for a Republican administration. Trump has disavowed it, but it was written by several former Trump administration officials. In 2022, when Trump gave a keynote speech at a Heritage event in Florida, he said the organization would "lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do."

Project 2025 includes about four pages on NOAA and the National Weather Service. That part was written by Thomas F. Gilman, who was an official in Trump’s Commerce Department.

The document describes NOAA as a primary component "of the climate change alarm industry" and said it "should be broken up and downsized."

The National Weather Service, one of six NOAA offices, provides weather and climate forecasts and warnings. The National Hurricane Center is part of the National Weather Service within NOAA.

Project 2025 would not outright end the National Weather Service. It says the agency "should focus on its data-gathering services," and "should fully commercialize its forecasting operations."

It said that "commercialization of weather technologies should be prioritized to ensure that taxpayer dollars are invested in the most cost-efficient technologies for high quality research and weather data." Investing in commercial partners will increase competition, Project 2025 said.

Project 2025 also said the National Weather Service should become a "performance-based organization" held accountable for achieving specific results, even if the head of the agency must "deviate from government rules" to achieve those results.