PolitiFact

PolitiFact: Bloomberg’s Claim of 95% Reduction in Stop-and-Frisk

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a rally on February 20, 2020.
Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a rally on February 20, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bloomberg is making his second visit to Utah before it votes on Super Tuesday, March 3. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg got attacked on the debate stage last week on several issues, including his record on the stop-and-frisk police policy.

Bloomberg said too many people were stopped and he apologized just before announcing his run for the White House. He also claimed that when he discovered it was happening too often, it was cut by 95 percent.

PolitiFact found that in 2013 a federal judge ruled that the New York Police Department’s stop-and-frisk tactics violated the constitutional rights of minorities in the city.

Politics

2020 Elections 36 mins ago

NBC News Poll: Biden Holds Narrow Lead Over Sanders in South Carolina

2020 Elections 2 hours ago

FBI Official: Russia Wants to See US ‘tear Ourselves Apart’

So is it true that stop and frisks dropped 95 percent during Bloomberg’s tenure? His campaign said his claim relied on data for the first quarter of 2012 and the last quarter of 2013.

PolitiFact found the NYPD recorded 203,500 stops from January to March 2012, compared with approximately 12,500 stops from October to December 2013. That's close to a 95 percent drop.

PolitiFact points out that while there was ultimately a sharp decline, Bloomberg presided over a sharp increase in stop and frisks for most of his time as mayor.

Their rating: half true.

This article tagged under:

PolitiFactmike bloomberg
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us