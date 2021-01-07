The Trump Administration

Capitol Riot

Facing Calls for Removal, Trump Reverses Positions on Election Loss, Rioters and COVID

Trump acknowledged a new administration in a statement

A day after he told his supporters "we love you," President Donald Trump condemned them Thursday for violently swarming the U.S. Capitol in a statement that called for a "seamless transition of power."

Although it was filled with numerous falsehoods, the statement marks a stark shift for Trump, who only Wednesday had been slow to call for the rioters to disperse and had to be persuaded to send reinforcements for Capitol Police as the building was under siege.

His remarks Thursday were a remarkable about-face from the video he released Wednesday shortly after rioters stormed the building following a Trump rally, disrupting Congress as it was formally affirming President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the count, were forced to flee. At least four people died.

Over the last four years, he has rarely criticized acts of violence or racism by supporters. Trump also offered a rare reflection on the damage that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused Americans.

