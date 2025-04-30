The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump joining town hall to tout first 100 days of his second term

Trump will join a town hall on NewsNation to discuss his first 100 days back in office.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump will hold a Cabinet meeting this morning, deliver remarks on spurring foreign investment in America this afternoon and join a town hall on NewsNation tonight to talk about his first 100 days.
  • Former Vice President Kamala Harris will return to the national spotlight tonight with a speech in San Francisco, where she is expected to criticize Trump's policies and highlight those who have stood up against them.
  • The Senate is expected to vote today on a resolution aimed at blocking Trump's sweeping tariffs by ending the national emergency that he used to impose them, according to the chamber's Democrats.

Trump will discuss his first 100 days back in office at a NewsNation town hall tonight. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us