Live updates: Trump joining town hall to tout first 100 days of his second term

What to Know
- President Donald Trump will hold a Cabinet meeting this morning, deliver remarks on spurring foreign investment in America this afternoon and join a town hall on NewsNation tonight to talk about his first 100 days.
- Former Vice President Kamala Harris will return to the national spotlight tonight with a speech in San Francisco, where she is expected to criticize Trump's policies and highlight those who have stood up against them.
- The Senate is expected to vote today on a resolution aimed at blocking Trump's sweeping tariffs by ending the national emergency that he used to impose them, according to the chamber's Democrats.
