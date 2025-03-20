The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump set to sign executive order shuttering the Education Department

Secretary Linda McMahon recently cut its workforce in half in the first step toward fulfilling Trump's goal of dismantling the agency.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday to close the Education Department
  • President Jimmy Carter established the department in 1979 after Congress passed the Department of Education Organization Act in bipartisan votes.
  • A coalition of 21 Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit last week arguing any attempt by Trump to eliminate the department is unlawful.

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order shuttering the Education Department. Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us