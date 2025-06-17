The Trump Administration

Live updates: Israel and Iran launch fifth day of attacks as IDF claims killing of Iran's new wartime chief of staff

Israel and Iran launched a new round of attacks as the conflict between the two heavily armed rivals enters its fifth day.

By NBC Staff

Smoke billows from a fire in a building in Herzliya near Tel Aviv following a fresh barrage of Iranian rockets on June 17, 2025. Israel’s military said air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country on June 17 after identifying missiles launched from Iran, as AFP journalists reported booms over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • Israel said it had killed Ali Shadmani, Iran's new wartime chief of staff and the country's most senior military commander. His predecessor was killed in Israel's initial attack on Friday.
  • President Donald Trump departed early from a G7 summit in Canada to focus on the Israel-Iran conflict.
  • At least 224 people have been killed since Israel began bombing Iran on Friday, Iranian state media reported, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least 24 people in Israel.
  • G7 leaders issued a joint statement affirming that Israel has the right to defend itself and calling for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Israel appeared to be expanding its air campaign on Tehran five days after its surprise attack on Iran's military and nuclear program. Follow along for live updates.

