What to Know President Donald Trump said he was still considering a U.S. military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard appears to have fallen out of favor with President Trump as he weighs military action against Iran, according to multiple senior administration officials.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Trump’s call for his country’s surrender was “threatening and ridiculous,” and warned that U.S. intervention would cause “irreparable damage.”

Trump said that Iran wants to re-start negotiations after being battered by Israeli airstrikes, which Iran denied. Follow along for live updates.