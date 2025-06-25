Live updates: Trump attends NATO summit amid rising tensions

What to Know
- Trump was arriving at the summit later Wednesday after raising questions a day earlier about his commitment to NATO’s cornerstone mutual defense guarantee.
- Spurred by Trump’s demands that NATO allies share the burden of defense spending more fairly, leaders are set to pledge to spend 5% of their economic output on defense by 2035.
- On Tuesday, Trump complained that “there’s a problem with Spain. Spain is not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them, frankly.”
- The White House has not said what other world leaders Trump would meet with one-on-one while in The Hague, but he said he was likely to cross paths with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
President Trump is set to meet face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Follow along for live updates.