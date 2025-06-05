The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump issues U.S. travel ban on a dozen countries

In a return of one of the most controversial policies of his first term, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday banning nationals from a dozen countries.

By NBC Staff

Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

What to Know

  • The ban includes countries such as Afghanistan, Haiti and the Republic of Congo, from entering the United States.
  • The travel restrictions are set to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Monday.
  • Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela are under partial travel restrictions.
  • Trump said he's ordering his Justice Department to investigate former President Joe Biden's use of an autopen to sign pardons and other documents.

Trump framed the new restrictions, which primarily target African and Asian countries, as necessary to fortify national security and combat terrorism. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us