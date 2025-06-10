Live updates: Trump escalates response to LA protests; Hegseth to testify on the Hill

What to Know Another 2,000 National Guard troops along with 700 Marines are headed to Los Angeles on orders from President Donald Trump.

“Border czar” Tom Homan threatened California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with arrest if they impede troop deployment efforts.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to field sharp questions from members of Congress about his tumultuous start as Pentagon chief in three separate Capitol Hill hearings beginning Tuesday.

U.S.-China trade talks resume for a second day in London. The Trump administration team negotiating with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng includes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

White House officials say that Trump has a mandate to carry out his hard-line immigration agenda and that politically, battling it out with a blue state is a winning issue for them. Follow along for live updates.