The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump puts market struggles on Biden as economy shrinks under his watch

A bipartisan effort to undo the tariffs Trump imposed on most countries failed in the Senate.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • A bipartisan measure that sought to undo the sweeping tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on most countries this month failed in the Senate. The vote ended in a 49-49 tie.
  • The White House said it signed an economic partnership with Ukraine that includes an agreement on the ownership and extraction of natural resources from the war-torn nation.
  • Former Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the national spotlight with a speech in San Francisco, where she criticized Trump's agenda.

A bipartisan effort to undo the tariffs Trump imposed on most countries failed in the Senate. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us