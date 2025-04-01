Live updates: Wisconsin and Florida host the first major elections of Trump's second term

What to Know
- Tuesday's race is for a swing seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a technically nonpartisan election that has drawn at least $90 million in spending.
- Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race marks the second time in two years that the bench’s ideological majority will be at stake.
- Polls close at 7 p.m. ET in Florida’s 6th District and 8 p.m. ET in the 1st District, which is in the central time zone. Polls in Wisconsin close at 9 p.m. ET.
The first major elections of President Donald Trump’s second term will take place on Tuesday. Follow along for live updates.