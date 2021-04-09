trump national doral

Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Underage Sex Accusations, Investigation ‘Smears' During Event at Trump National Doral

By Phil Prazan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was defiant at a Women for America First event at Trump National Doral Friday night.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee announced earlier in the day its staff launched an investigation into whether Rep. Gaetz violated house policy when it comes to bribes, gifts, and gratuity.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gaetz has also been accused of being connected to a federal investigation into former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who's also a longtime friend of Gaetz.

NBC News has confirmed investigators are looking into whether Gaetz paid women to travel to the Bahamas for sex. 

Local

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Reward Reaches $15K in Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting That Left Teen Dead

Dania Beach 4 hours ago

Two Arrested in Connection With December Murder at Dania Beach Hotel

"I have not yet begun to fight," Rep. Gaetz said. "I'm built for the battle and I'm not going anywhere." 

Federal investigators hit Greenberg with 33 charges in court including wire fraud and sex trafficking of a minor. In a hearing on Thursday, Greenberg's lawyer told the judge they're desire to strike a plea deal. 

Gaetz Friday framed these accusations as an attack on his "America First" supporters. 

"They're not really coming for me, they're coming for you. I'm just in the way," said Gaetz.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

trump national doralDoral
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us