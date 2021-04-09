Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Underage Sex Accusations, Investigation ‘Smears' During Event at Trump National Doral

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was defiant at a Women for America First event at Trump National Doral Friday night.

The U.S. House Ethics Committee announced earlier in the day its staff launched an investigation into whether Rep. Gaetz violated house policy when it comes to bribes, gifts, and gratuity.

Gaetz has also been accused of being connected to a federal investigation into former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who's also a longtime friend of Gaetz.

NBC News has confirmed investigators are looking into whether Gaetz paid women to travel to the Bahamas for sex.

"I have not yet begun to fight," Rep. Gaetz said. "I'm built for the battle and I'm not going anywhere."

Federal investigators hit Greenberg with 33 charges in court including wire fraud and sex trafficking of a minor. In a hearing on Thursday, Greenberg's lawyer told the judge they're desire to strike a plea deal.

Gaetz Friday framed these accusations as an attack on his "America First" supporters.

"They're not really coming for me, they're coming for you. I'm just in the way," said Gaetz.

