Republican debate: Five presidential candidates take the stage tonight on NBC

The debate begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NBC News and livestream free on NBC News NOW, which can be found on NBCNews.com, Peacock and all major streaming platforms.

Five Republicans will appear on stage Wednesday night in Miami for the GOP's third presidential primary debate. The group is the smallest to qualify for the debate stage so far, but it's unclear whether the increased airtime for the shrinking group will fundamentally change the 2024 Republican presidential nomination fight.

Donald Trump remains the overwhelming front-runner in the race. He has decided to skip this debate, as he has the first two, citing his big polling advantage. Almost exactly one year after he launched his 2024 campaign, a clear Trump alternative has yet to emerge.

When is the third Republican presidential primary debate?

The third Republican presidential primary debate will take place at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Where is the third Republican presidential primary debate?

The debate will be held in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Moderators for third Republican presidential primary debate

“NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt and “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker are the debate moderators. They will also be joined by Salem Radio Network host Hugh Hewitt.

Republican presidential primary debate TV channel

Viewers can watch the third Republican presidential primary debate on NBC.

How to stream Republican presidential primary debate

Viewers can also stream the debate for free on NBC News NOW, which is available on NBCNews.comPeacock and all major streaming platforms.

The debate will also stream with real-time audio translations on NoticiasTelemundo.com, Noticias Telemundo’s XFacebook and YouTube accounts and the Noticias Telemundo mobile app.

NBC News NOW anchors Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson will have pre-debate coverage starting at 4 p.m. PT and post-debate coverage starting at 7 p.m.

