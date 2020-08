The final day of the Republican National Convention kicked off Thursday evening, and culminated in President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination for president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, were among those urging Americans to re-elect Trump .

Watch NBC's live coverage of the 2020 RNC here starting at 8 p.m. ET, and follow our blog for more live news and analysis.