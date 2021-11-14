Special Legislative Session on COVID-19 Measures Starts Monday in Tallahassee

State lawmakers will start debating Monday how to deal with COVID moving forward in a special legislative session called by Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis plans to deal with what he calls overreach by the federal government and private businesses.

The president of the Republican-led State Senate, Wilton Simpson, told us he’s vaccinated by his own choice.

“We are here to protect workers, so big businesses can take care of themselves and when you see this, we are giving those big businesses options short of vaccinations,” Simpson said. “We do not want in the state of Florida a mandate, and I believe it’s unconstitutional to vaccinate your workers.”

The governor's proposal would set guidelines for private employers which have vaccine mandates in place. For instance, exemptions for religious or health reasons would be permitted.

Exemptions for pregnant women or women anticipating pregnancy could be permitted as well.

There would be an exemption for employees who have recovered from COVID.

Periodic testing or personal protective equipment must be offered to employees as an alternative to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Employers who violate the guidelines would face hefty fines.

$10,000 per employee for small businesses.

For larger businesses, $50,000 per employee violation.

The Republican-led effort is dubbed “Keep Florida Free.”

Miami Beach State Representative Michael Grieco poked at the theme, insisting business owners should be “free” to make their own decisions.

“A private employer, especially in a free state like Florida, should be able to do what that private employer wants to do, especially if they’re say, I don’t know Disney or FPL or a big ‘ol hospital, any healthcare system,” Grieco said.

If the legislation passes, it flies in the face of president Joe Biden’s mandate that large businesses require employees to get vaccinated. From there the matter likely goes to court.

Protestors in Tallahassee are expected to be loud in their opposition to the governor’s proposal.