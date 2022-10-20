decision 2022

Texas Secretary of State to Send Inspectors to Observe Vote Counting in Harris County

The state's most populous county, which is home to Houston and leans Democratic, will have inspectors performing "randomized checks on election records” and observing "the handling and counting of ballots and electronic media," the Secretary of State's Office said

People Go To The Polls On First Day Of Early Voting In Texas
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The Texas Secretary of State's Office has told the state’s most populous county that it will send inspectors there to observe vote counting during the November election.

In a letter Tuesday, the director of the secretary of state’s forensic audit division, Chad Ennis, told the elections administrator in Harris County, Clifford Tatum, that an audit of the county had found “serious breaches of proper elections records management” in the handling of mobile ballot boxes in the 2020 general election.

Harris County is home to Houston and leans Democratic. The letter came less than a week before the start of early voting in the state.

Ennis said preliminary findings in the secretary of state’s audit include “at least 14 locations where chain-of-custody documentation is lacking at best and missing at worst.”

In light of those findings, Ennis wrote that the secretary of state’s office will provide “a contingent of inspectors” to the county to “perform randomized checks on election records” and “observe the handling and counting of ballots and electronic media.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

