Trump Gives Masks His Strongest Endorsement Yet After Downplaying Them for Months

President Donald Trump on Monday seemed to give mask-wearing his strongest endorsement yet after months of wavering over whether people should don a face covering in public to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance," Trump tweeted. "There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!"

Trump's tweet comes more than three months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks in public settings to help stop coronavirus spread. For much of that time, the president pushed back on the idea of wearing masks as the practice became an increasingly political issue.

