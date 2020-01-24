impeachment

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Democrats are expected to wrap up their case Friday for removing President Donald Trump from office in the Senate impeachment trial. House managers will be focusing on Trump's obstruction of congress, the second of two charges against him. On Thursday, prosecutors argued that Trump abused his power by seeking a phony investigation of a political rival and a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukraine for his own political benefit while holding back congressionally approved military aid as leverage.

Follow our live coverage below:

