The Villages

Trump Promotes Video Showing Apparent Supporter Shouting ‘White Power'

Trump said the supporters shown in the video were "great people"

President Trump speaks on stage in Tulsa
Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump promoted a video on Twitter Sunday morning showing a man in a golf cart with Trump campaign gear shouting "white power."

The video, which Trump said was from the Florida retirement community known as The Villages, featured a parade of golf carts, some with pro-Trump signs, driving past anti-Trump protesters who were shouting curses at them. The man who is heard shouting "white power" was responding to protesters shouting "racist."

Hours later, the president deleted the tweet from his feed.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump had written. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

Politics

United States military 2 hours ago

Trump Denies Briefing on Reported Bounties Against US Troops

racial justice 2 hours ago

Black Candidates Push Race Debate Into GOP-Held Districts

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

The VillagesDonald TrumpTwitter
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us