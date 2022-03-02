U.S. Representative Van Taylor (R-Plano) announced Wednesday that he was ending his campaign to seek reelection to Congress after admitting to infidelity.

The North Texas Republican announced his resignation in a letter to supporters where he apologized and admitted to having an affair with a Plano woman.

"I have let down so many other family members, friends, colleagues, supporters, and the people of the 3rd Congressional District whom I have had the great honor and privilege to represent. I am truly sorry, and I hope in time I can earn their forgiveness," Taylor said in his letter.

Information about the affair surfaced online over the weekend.

U.S. House District 3 (R) 100% reporting

Tuesday night, during the Texas Republican primary, Taylor was forced into a runoff with former Collin County Judge Keith Self after failing to grab more than 50% of the vote.

NBC 5 has reached out to the Texas Secretary of State's Office to see what happens next in the Dist. 3 race.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Taylor, a former Marine and Iraq war combat veteran, was considered one of the Texas delegation's most conservative members when he was elected in 2018. But he has been sharply criticized by the right-wing of the party for voting to certify the 2020 election results and for supporting a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Self is an Army veteran and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He has claimed Taylor drifted from his conservative roots in the GOP-dominant district.

Though Taylor said he's ending his bid for a third term he's expected to serve out his current term which ends in January 2023.