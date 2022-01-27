WATCH LIVE: Breyer, Biden Make Joint Announcement on Justice's Retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and President Joe Biden will appear together at the White House on Thursday to formally announce the 83-year-old jurist's plan to retire from the high court at the end of the current term.

The joint news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Breyer's intention to step down was first reported by NBC News' Pete Williams and confirmed by numerous sources.

Breyer has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center. His retirement will give Biden the chance to name and win confirmation of a replacement before next fall's election when Republicans could retake the Senate and block future nominees.

He has been a justice since 1994, appointed by President Bill Clinton. Along with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he opted not to step down the last time the Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during Barack Obama’s presidency. Ginsburg died in September 2020, and then-President Donald Trump filled the vacancy with a conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett.

Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court because his replacement will almost certainly be confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It will make conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court. Thomas turns 74 in June.

Democrats are planning a swift confirmation, perhaps even before Breyer officially steps down, which is not expected before summer.