State of the Union 2022

‘We Can End the Shutdown': Biden Signals Resolve to Defeat COVID

Saul Loeb, Pool via AP

Biden said that because of the progress made in the past year, "COVID-19 need no longer control our lives."

He pushed back against rhetoric suggesting the coronavirus is something that we'd just have to "live with."

"We will continue to combat the virus as we do other diseases. And because this is a virus that mutates and spreads, we will stay on guard," Biden said.

Biden broke down his efforts into four steps. He said the way out of the pandemic includes continuing COVID-19 vaccination and treatments; preparing for additional variants; ending the shutdown of schools and business; and supporting the global vaccination effort.

"We can end the shutdown of schools and businesses. We have the tools we need," Biden said.

"It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again. People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office," Biden added. "Our schools are open. Let’s keep it that way. Our kids need to be in school."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union 2022
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us